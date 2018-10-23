Details of extortion plots‚ a training facility and a manual with step by step instructions detailing how to make bombs and carry out home assassinations were among chilling details revealed in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday as central elements of a syndicate with alleged links to terror group Isis.

It emerged that a group of men accused of a string of urban terror attacks allegedly tried to extort $100‚000 (R1.4-million) from various businesses in and around Durban to carry out Isis activity.

Magistrate Irfaan Khali heard that the 11 men were allegedly following an Isis newsletter that called for non-believers to be threatened and defrauded.

In his affidavit opposing the bail application of the 11 men‚ investigating officer Kwezi Chonco said a manual on how to make bombs‚ carry out home assassinations and Isis propaganda‚ including eight flags‚ were found at 8 Nugget Road in Reservoir Hills‚ Durban.

The home is owned by Farhad Hoomer‚ the alleged ring leader of the group of men‚ some of whom are illegal immigrants from Tanzania. According to Chonco‚ the home was a training facility to support ISIS activity.