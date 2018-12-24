8 times racists were exposed in SA this year
Even though apartheid ended decades ago, racism still rears its ugly head in SA.
Here are eight incidents from 2018 that show SA is not always the rainbow nation we strive for.
1. Adam Catzavelos
While on holiday in Greece, Catzavelos filmed himself saying "Not one k****r in sight. It's f*****g heaven on earth. You cannot beat this!"
The video was leaked after Catzavelos sent it to a WhatsApp group and friends.
It led to outrage across SA.
The family business - St George’s Fine Foods - lost major customers, the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant - which had Catzavelos as a shareholder - was forced to close, Nike - which employs Catzavelos's wife - had to temporarily shut down stores, and his parents and siblings had to go into hiding after receiving death threats.
2. Kessie Nair
Nair became a household name after he posted a video on Facebook of himself calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.
Nair - who served six years in prison for corruption and claims to have once been a member of the notorious 26s prison gang - was charged with seven counts of crimen injuria and two counts of incitement for his racist rant.
In the video he calls for Ramaphosa to be charged for “defrauding this nation‚ for oppressing this nation‚ for high treason‚ for being the source [of] all crime and violence and poor healthcare and poverty in this so-called true democracy”.
Even Nair's family were disgusted. They supported the state's opposition to his bail application and told Nair that he was no longer welcome in their home.
3. Sasha Martinengo
Celebrities aren't immune to racism either. DJ and radio presenter Sasha Martinengo called EFF leader Julius Malema a “monkey” during his breakfast show on Hot91.9 FM.
Although his lawyer claimed the comment was not intended as a racial slur, Martinengo was swiftly fired from the radio station.
The EFF also opened a case of crimen injuria against Martinengo and allegedly stormed the station's premises looking for details of Martinengo.
4. DJ Mario Jorge Viegas
Martinengo wasn't the only DJ caught up in racial controversy. Viegas allegedly called black people the k-word on Facebook‚ saying they were "worse than animals and worthless maggots".
Although Viegas is South African, it is believed he now lives in the UK.
A Facebook page under his name and with his picture included comments of how he hates black people in SA and Africa.
The posts said he was done with the "K****r Africa" and had had enough of "k*****s" in his life.
"I don’t know how to explain and put words how (sic) much I hate a k****r boet!!!...I just can’t put into words!!!!!"
5. Gretchen November
Port Elizabeth mom Gretchen November landed in hot water when she called Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani a "baboon".
The now-deleted statement was made when Bobani replaced the DA's Athol Trollip as mayor.
In response to a post about the matter, November wrote: ''Plz dnt allow those bobejaan be mayor … let march and show them PE is no sircus.'' (sic)
November said she immediately regretted the post. She also said she was too scared to leave her house because of the backlash.
Soon afterwards, Bobani made a visit to November's home to offer his forgiveness.
6. Danielle de Bruyn
Durban teacher Danielle de Bruyn resigned from Westville Girls' High School after using the k-word in the classroom.
During a lesson, De Bruyn used the k-word while drawing similarities between a set book and land expropriation in SA.
She denied she used it in reference to any learner.
"I used the word during a discussion on Harper Lee's novel‚ To Kill a Mockingbird‚ and with reference to the n-word," said De Bruyn.
The EFF weighed in again‚ saying that the party would pursue criminal charges against De Bruyn and that they wanted to "have a talk" with her.
7. Suzanne Govender
ANC Youth League eThekwini regional executive member Suzanne Govender resigned after being accused of using the k-word against her colleague in a WhatsApp conversation.
The ANCYL in ward 73 in Chatsworth also opened a case against her.
Govender was alleged to have made the racial slur against a comrade from another branch. She, however, denied it and claimed she was a victim of a smear campaign by someone intent on taking her position.
8. Mary Ann Miller
Talent agent and actress Mary Ann Miller had to apologise after posting racist comments on a WhatsApp group for entertainment industry creatives.
Miller was involved in a race row after criticising the spelling on an advert for an actors' workshop which sparked a fight over the use of 'vernac' on the group.
She reportedly swore at black group members and told them to go back to their "caves" and "wait for Mandela to resurrect" them.
Although Miller apologised for her remarks, she maintained that she was not a racist.
She also claimed she suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and said her medication sometimes stopped her from thinking clearly.