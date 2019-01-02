South Africa

Just call him 'Mr Kigali' - Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'obsession'

02 January 2019 - 09:40 By Ntokozo Miya
Twitter has nicknamed finance minister Tito Mboweni "Mr Kigali" after he tweeted about the "clean and beautiful" Rwandan capital city.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

After Tito Mboweni tweeted several times about the "clean and beautiful city of Kigali", Twitter didn't hesitate to let the finance minister know that enough was enough.

Mboweni visited Rwanda over the festive season and was clearly impressed by the state of the country's capital city, Kigali.

Rwanda has a reputation for being one of the cleanest countries in Africa and is known to have strict policies against plastic bags, for example.

People on Twitter seemed unfazed by the finance minister's praise for Kigali, but Mboweni ruffled feathers when he compared Kigali to "filthy and embarrassing" Johannesburg.

Some people felt the minister had overlooked the fact that the ruling party, of which Mboweni is a member, had for years been in charge of the Johannesburg metro. They claimed that most of the failures in service delivery and maintenance could be attributed to the ANC. 

After a series of tweets praising Kigali's cleanliness, Twitter christened Mboweni "Mr Kigali" and asked him to ease up on the posts.

