Just call him 'Mr Kigali' - Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'obsession'
After Tito Mboweni tweeted several times about the "clean and beautiful city of Kigali", Twitter didn't hesitate to let the finance minister know that enough was enough.
Mboweni visited Rwanda over the festive season and was clearly impressed by the state of the country's capital city, Kigali.
Rwanda has a reputation for being one of the cleanest countries in Africa and is known to have strict policies against plastic bags, for example.
People on Twitter seemed unfazed by the finance minister's praise for Kigali, but Mboweni ruffled feathers when he compared Kigali to "filthy and embarrassing" Johannesburg.
Some people felt the minister had overlooked the fact that the ruling party, of which Mboweni is a member, had for years been in charge of the Johannesburg metro. They claimed that most of the failures in service delivery and maintenance could be attributed to the ANC.
After a series of tweets praising Kigali's cleanliness, Twitter christened Mboweni "Mr Kigali" and asked him to ease up on the posts.
Y'all calling Tito Mboweni "Mr Kigali" now??? This country is the best, no lies. pic.twitter.com/9JYllZzC9R— Kongolese Papi (@ChrisMpululu) January 1, 2019
I thought you were going to say " on the way to Tzaneen, travelling via Kigali " pic.twitter.com/gSE0Wib9gu— Silwanyana (@silwanyana) December 31, 2018
@tito_mboweni leave Kigali obsession le 2018...re sharp ka yona!! pic.twitter.com/m7LAsw0l6x— Nakedi (@MalomewagaBee) December 31, 2018
Tito Mboweni : happy new year— LifeWithZwi ❤️ (@Zwie_) January 1, 2019
South Africa : Kigali?
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Wena Mr Kigali you deserve this 🤞 pic.twitter.com/DxmnaT6zzA— 2$hot.com (@Bongani38946082) December 30, 2018
Mr Kigali your tafel doek looks like Johannesburg CBD though— Gobetse 🇿🇦 (@G_Manchidi) January 1, 2019