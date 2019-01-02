Just call him 'Mr Kigali' - Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'obsession'

After Tito Mboweni tweeted several times about the "clean and beautiful city of Kigali", Twitter didn't hesitate to let the finance minister know that enough was enough.

Mboweni visited Rwanda over the festive season and was clearly impressed by the state of the country's capital city, Kigali.

Rwanda has a reputation for being one of the cleanest countries in Africa and is known to have strict policies against plastic bags, for example.

People on Twitter seemed unfazed by the finance minister's praise for Kigali, but Mboweni ruffled feathers when he compared Kigali to "filthy and embarrassing" Johannesburg.