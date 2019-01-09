South Africa

Four times 'men of God' preyed on women and children

09 January 2019 - 09:32 By Ntokozo Miya
Places of worship are not always a safe place for women and children.
Places of worship are not always a safe place for women and children.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The last place anyone would expect harm to come to women and children is at a place of worship - but sadly, every once in a while, such a narrative makes the headlines.

While the rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court has been the most prominent in the media, it is certainly not an isolated case. Here are four other times that so-called pastors have been at the centre of sex abuse allegations where women and children were the victims.

1. Bishop gets life for child rape

In October 2018, the bishop of the Trinity Apostolic Church was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of raping a teenage girl.

Bishop Jabu Ndaba is believed to have sexually assaulted the teenager for about two years, ending in November 2016. According to a TimesLIVE report last year, the victim and her mother were members of the bishop's congregation.

Bishop sentenced to life in jail for rape of a minor

Trinity Apostolic Church Bishop Jabu Ndaba has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor.
News
2 months ago

2. KZN pastor accused of raping four girls

A church leader from Durban allegedly repeatedly raped four girls, all members of his church, between 2015 and 2018. 

Police said the 35-year old pastor "singled out young girls who were raised by single parents, appearing to play a fatherly role".

One victim claimed the rape happened after she asked the bishop to pray for her when she was ill. "The pastor prayed for her and then drove her to his residence, where he allegedly raped her," said Colonel Thembeka Mbele after the man's arrest in October 2018.

From praying to preying: pastor arrested on child rape charges

A Durban pastor arrested on Thursday will go from the pulpit to the dock for the alleged rape four young girls in Ntuzuma.
News
1 month ago

3. Ten women claim Klerksdorp pastor raped them

A group of women who attended the Jehovah Shammah International Ministries in Klerksdorp accused their bishop of sexually assaulting them in February 2018.

Bishop TJ Pitso's former personal assistant supported the claims made by the women against their spiritual leader. One woman told police she even fell pregnant as a result of the rape. 

Women accuse pastor of rape and assault​

He invited them to his shack to hear “prophecies” but they were  raped or sexually assaulted.
News
11 months ago

4. Sex-pest preacher allegedly killed by victim's father

In the first week of 2019, an Italian father became the subject of an investigation into the murder of an ex-convict sex-pest preacher.

The preacher raped the man's two young daughters and served more than 11 years in prison for the crime. A month after the preacher's release, the father is believed to have hired hitmen to gun down the ex-convict. The murder investigation continues.

Father suspected of hiring hitmen to kill preacher who raped his daughters

Italian authorities are investigating the case of a father who allegedly hired hitmen to kill the man who sexually abused his children.
News
5 days ago

READ MORE:

Catholic church distances itself from explosive sex abuse claims

The Catholic church in South Africa has distanced itself from explosive claims about child abuse which have been levelled against a priest.
News
3 months ago

Dozens of sexual abuse victims turning to Cheryl Zondi Foundation

More than 30 people including young men and women have come forward to report being victims sexual abuse by religious leaders since the launch of the ...
News
20 days ago

Pastor prayed for forgiveness every time he raped a young girl

“Forgive us for our sins… Our sins… And wash us with the blood of Jesus Christ‚” he would say.
News
9 months ago

Men and boys also being preyed on by pastors and traditional healers

It is not only women and young girls who are victims of sexual abuse by men of the cloth‚ the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the ...
News
9 months ago

Church scandals that left SA shooketh in 2018

In 2018, SA witnessed church scandals that left the country shooketh.
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Dros rape case: Month for psych experts to assess accused's mental state South Africa
  2. Four times 'men of God' preyed on women and children South Africa
  3. Child abduction cases that made headlines in SA in 2018 South Africa
  4. 'Are trains still safe?': Concerns mount after fourth Gauteng crash in four ... South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
What we know about Irishman Stanley Currie’s disappearance
X