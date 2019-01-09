Four times 'men of God' preyed on women and children

The last place anyone would expect harm to come to women and children is at a place of worship - but sadly, every once in a while, such a narrative makes the headlines.

While the rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court has been the most prominent in the media, it is certainly not an isolated case. Here are four other times that so-called pastors have been at the centre of sex abuse allegations where women and children were the victims.

1. Bishop gets life for child rape

In October 2018, the bishop of the Trinity Apostolic Church was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of raping a teenage girl.

Bishop Jabu Ndaba is believed to have sexually assaulted the teenager for about two years, ending in November 2016. According to a TimesLIVE report last year, the victim and her mother were members of the bishop's congregation.