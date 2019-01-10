Four articles that sum up the Dros 'rape' incident so far

The 20-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old child at a Dros restaurant will undergo a mental evaluation at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

This is according to an order during the suspect's appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

A team of four mental health specialists will assess the accused to determine his state of mind at the time of the incident.

The case has sparked widespread public interest since reports of the alleged rape first emerged in September last year. The matter is set to be followed closely in 2019. Four articles sum up what has happened so far:

Distribution of Dros incident video

A video said to have been recorded on the night of the alleged rape was widely circulated on social media in September.

The recording showed a man being confronted by restaurant patrons in the toilet where the rape allegedly took place.

The government released a statement on Twitter asking the public not to distribute the video as it "was insensitive to the child and her family and could jeopardise the legal processes."