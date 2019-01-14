5 important stories you might have missed at the weekend

From costs orders, ANC tensions, fuel hikes and cash-strapped Eskom’s new appointments, here are five stories you might have missed this weekend.



EFF settles second costs order with AfriForum



The EFF has paid more than R100,000 towards settling the second of five costs orders against it by AfriForum.

The costs orders originate from a case AfriForum brought against the EFF to obtain an interdict to prevent it from inciting people to illegally occupy land.