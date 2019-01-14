5 important stories you might have missed at the weekend
From costs orders, ANC tensions, fuel hikes and cash-strapped Eskom’s new appointments, here are five stories you might have missed this weekend.
EFF settles second costs order with AfriForum
The EFF has paid more than R100,000 towards settling the second of five costs orders against it by AfriForum.
The costs orders originate from a case AfriForum brought against the EFF to obtain an interdict to prevent it from inciting people to illegally occupy land.
SA mourns soccer legend Phil “Chippa” Masinga
The former Bafana Bafana player died on January 13 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Fans and fellow players took to social media to share their condolences and most memorable moments of Masinga’s legacy in soccer.
Mbeki “delays” Ramaphosa’s plan for an elders’ council
Sunday Times reported that former president Thabo Mbeki is allegedly delaying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans for an elders’ council.
The paper reported that Mbeki was unhappy about Jacob Zuma’s proposed involvement on the council.
Zim hikes fuel prices
In the midst of Zimbabwe’s fuel shortage crisis, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on January 12 2019 that diesel would increase from $1.38 to $3.11 a litre and petrol would increase from $1.43 to $3.31.
The steep hikes took effect at midnight on January 13 2019.
Eskom hires eight new seniors
The new appointments were made in high-paying posts, such as group executives, general managers and chief officers. This is despite the financially troubled power utility’s decision to reduce its number of senior executives reporting to the CEO from 21 to nine.