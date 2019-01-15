WATCH | Quick-thinking Joburg driver outsmarts would-be hijackers

A gang of more than four masked and armed men were captured on CCTV camera attempting to hijack a Range Rover.

The incident occurred when the driver of the Range Rover drove up to a complex in Morningside, Johannesburg, on January 9.

The gang, in a silver VW SUV, followed their targeted vehicle and tailgated it through the boom at the entrance of the complex. Four of the robbers got out of the car to approach the Range Rover.

The quick-thinking driver made a quick getaway. She rammed rammed through the iron gate to escape the would-be hijackers.



The hijackers then abandoned their pursuit.

It is unclear how the complex's security staff reacted.

Police are now investigating a case of "pointing of firearm".

"The driver said she came from a shopping centre and while she waited for the gate to open at her complex, a silver SUV pulled up behind her," said police spokesperson Capt Granville Meyer.

"Four guys jumped out of the vehicle, one with a firearm in his hands who pointed it at her. When she noticed this she drove through the gate," said Meyer.

The vehicle was damaged in the incident and police were contacted immediately. No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.