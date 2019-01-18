South Africa

Sitole credits 72-hour activation plan for the recovery of school computers

18 January 2019 - 20:13 By ernest Mabuza
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest on Friday of four people linked to the theft of tablets from a school in Tsakane on Tuesday.
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest on Friday of four people linked to the theft of tablets from a school in Tsakane on Tuesday.
Image: Phill Magakoe

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrest on Friday of four alleged robbers and the recovery of 22 tablets and three laptops suspected to have been stolen from Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

Sitole said the arrests came less than 48 hours after he assured the nation on Wednesday that he would instruct the police in Gauteng to mobilise the 72-hour activation plan.

The plan entails the mobilisation of critical resources such as police crime intelligence, forensic experts, the Hawks and seasoned investigators from the police’s detective services.

Sitole said, as in most cases in which the 72-hour activation plan had been mobilised, the plan had borne fruit.

He said the team was led by Crime Intelligence officials to the Johannesburg CBD where four suspects aged between 23 and 38 were arrested.

"This should serve as a warning to other potential criminals that, as police, we will not rest until we are sure that justice prevails.

"As a nation we, as law-abiding citizens, should rally together against such criminality which is infiltrating and disrupting our education system which, fundamentally, is essential for development of a sustainable grand economic strategy for South Africa," Sitole said.

The suspects will appear in Tsakane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

MORE

Some equipment stolen from R105m Tsakane school traced to Joburg shop

Some of the equipment stolen from a new multi-million rand school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has been recovered, the Gauteng education department said ...
News
8 hours ago

Lesufi confident school robbers will be found

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday expressed confidence that the information provided by the community of Tsakane in Ekurhuleni would ...
News
14 hours ago

Plea for guards at Gauteng schools targeted by thieves and vandals

Vandalism, continuous break-ins and a lack of security guards were some of the burning issues raised by Gauteng school principals on Friday.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sitole credits 72-hour activation plan for the recovery of school computers South Africa
  2. Probe Bosasa contracts 'immediately', DA demands of Ramaphosa Politics
  3. I am not quitting, says Zimbabwe sports minister Kirsty Coventry Africa
  4. Amcu lashes out at DA over 'insensitive' billboard South Africa
  5. WATCH | Security guard robbed of gun at busy Soweto shopping centre South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X