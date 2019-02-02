South Africa

Two foreigners held as police find R5m abalone in Cape Town house

02 February 2019 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
Some of the abalone seized in a R4.8m police raid in Milnerton in February 1 2019.
Some of the abalone seized in a R4.8m police raid in Milnerton in February 1 2019.
Image: SAPS

Poached abalone worth nearly R5m was seized in a police raid in the Cape Town suburb of Milnerton on Friday.

Two foreign nationals were arrested by flying squad officers during the raid on a house  in Ashton Road at 8.30pm, said police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

"The residence was searched and abalone and equipment to process abalone were seized," he said.

The suspects, aged 25 and 34, would remain in custody until their court appearance in Cape Town on Monday.

MORE

Cape Town poaching police net six suspects in Kalk Bay

Six suspected poachers were arrested on the Kalk Bay shoreline on Thursday with a haul of limpets, periwinkles and mussels.
News
22 days ago

Death no deterrent in poaching war

Poverty drives fishing community to plunder marine resources
Business
3 months ago

South African divers risk all to poach marine delicacies for China diners

One Saturday night in August, Deurick van Blerk, 26, climbed into his small boat off the coast of Cape Town on another of his illegal fishing ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Two foreigners held as police find R5m abalone in Cape Town house South Africa
  2. Human Rights Commission to take on govt over Hoërskool Driehoek deaths South Africa
  3. Nine dead, including two cops, after bloody cash heist shootout South Africa
  4. THE ECLECTIC WEEKEND | 12 great reads you may have missed News
  5. Another fire burning on Table Mountain South Africa

Latest Videos

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
X