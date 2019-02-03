R10,000 reward for information on eThekwini water tanker torching

The eThekwini municipality has offered a R10,000 reward to anyone with information on a water tanker that was torched on Friday.

The vehicle was on its way out of Durban's Umlazi area on Friday afternoon when it was set alight. The driver managed to escape. The incident is believed to be linked to ongoing protests over municipal tenders, with a rouge "business forum" at the centre of the protests.

The municipality has vowed that a "zero tolerance" approach will be taken against anyone who uses violence to stop council projects and "sabotage council business".