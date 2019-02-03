South Africa

R10,000 reward for information on eThekwini water tanker torching

03 February 2019 - 08:44 By MATTHEW SAVIDES
An eThekwini municipality truck was set alight in Umlazi, in the south of Durban, on Friday.
An eThekwini municipality truck was set alight in Umlazi, in the south of Durban, on Friday.
Image: Supplied

The eThekwini municipality has offered a R10,000 reward to anyone with information on a water tanker that was torched on Friday.

The vehicle was on its way out of Durban's Umlazi area on Friday afternoon when it was set alight. The driver managed to escape. The incident is believed to be linked to ongoing protests over municipal tenders, with a rouge "business forum" at the centre of the protests.

The municipality has vowed that a "zero tolerance" approach will be taken against anyone who uses violence to stop council projects and "sabotage council business".

Water tanker torched in Umlazi as service-delivery protests continue

Durban police are investigating malicious damage to property after an eThekwini municipal truck was petrol bombed in Umlazi on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Last week, many municipal depots and Sizakala community centres were disrupted by a "group of thugs who intimidated staff", the city said in a statement. "Most of the staff are traumatised and will be receiving counselling ."

"The eThekwini municipality wishes to send a strong message that the culture of impunity will not be tolerated. The leadership of the city met on Friday evening and agreed that there will be zero tolerance on those who want to use violence in order to force their way. The stoppage of projects, storming into council buildings and sabotage of council business will not be tolerated.

"The city has called on law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order and to ensure that those behind this anarchy are arrested. This barbaric act reveals the extent to which lawlessness has taken root in some parts of our communities. The people of Umlazi and eThekwini as a whole are at risk of losing their freedom and national security at the hands of unruly elements," the statement continued.

Marauding group brings municipal services to a standstill in Durban

A marauding group brought municipal services and operations to a standstill in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

The council also called on communities to assist in dealing with the lawlessness.

"Our message … is that a nation without righteousness cannot survive, and freedom without the rule of law cannot be enjoyed. We have a duty as the people of eThekwini to stand up and condemn any lawlessness that creates social instability. We must refuse to be outnumbered by unruly elements. Law enforcement agencies will act decisively and no lawlessness will be accepted.

"Those who want to protest, picket or complain, must do so within the confines of the law. Business and labour that want to raise issues with the municipality must do so within the confines of the law and through formal process," the statement said.

Anyone with information that leads to arrests in Friday's incident will be rewarded with R10,000.

Those with information are urged to call 031-367-0067 or 083-387-1919.

MORE

eThekwini metro cops to be protected by R20m Casspirs

Three of the four controversial Casspirs bought by the eThekwini municipality at a cost of R20m without a formal tender arrived in Durban on ...
News
3 days ago

Hawks arrest three eThekwini municipal officials over job promises

The Hawks arrested three eThekwini Municipality officials on Thursday for fraud and money-laundering.
News
8 days ago

Millions down the drain: Statues that failed to impress Mzansi

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede to spend R20m more on Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo statues.
News
9 days ago

There will no be Zuma album, says eThekwini mayor

Jacob Zuma's singing voice has been muted for now.
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Bloody murder spree shocks New Brighton South Africa
  2. Fourth pupil dies after tragic walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek South Africa
  3. R10,000 reward for information on eThekwini water tanker torching South Africa
  4. El Salvador votes for new president, with anti-corruption outsider in lead World
  5. Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest - report World

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X