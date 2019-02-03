R10,000 reward for information on eThekwini water tanker torching
The eThekwini municipality has offered a R10,000 reward to anyone with information on a water tanker that was torched on Friday.
The vehicle was on its way out of Durban's Umlazi area on Friday afternoon when it was set alight. The driver managed to escape. The incident is believed to be linked to ongoing protests over municipal tenders, with a rouge "business forum" at the centre of the protests.
The municipality has vowed that a "zero tolerance" approach will be taken against anyone who uses violence to stop council projects and "sabotage council business".
Last week, many municipal depots and Sizakala community centres were disrupted by a "group of thugs who intimidated staff", the city said in a statement. "Most of the staff are traumatised and will be receiving counselling ."
"The eThekwini municipality wishes to send a strong message that the culture of impunity will not be tolerated. The leadership of the city met on Friday evening and agreed that there will be zero tolerance on those who want to use violence in order to force their way. The stoppage of projects, storming into council buildings and sabotage of council business will not be tolerated.
"The city has called on law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order and to ensure that those behind this anarchy are arrested. This barbaric act reveals the extent to which lawlessness has taken root in some parts of our communities. The people of Umlazi and eThekwini as a whole are at risk of losing their freedom and national security at the hands of unruly elements," the statement continued.
The council also called on communities to assist in dealing with the lawlessness.
"Our message … is that a nation without righteousness cannot survive, and freedom without the rule of law cannot be enjoyed. We have a duty as the people of eThekwini to stand up and condemn any lawlessness that creates social instability. We must refuse to be outnumbered by unruly elements. Law enforcement agencies will act decisively and no lawlessness will be accepted.
"Those who want to protest, picket or complain, must do so within the confines of the law. Business and labour that want to raise issues with the municipality must do so within the confines of the law and through formal process," the statement said.
Anyone with information that leads to arrests in Friday's incident will be rewarded with R10,000.
Those with information are urged to call 031-367-0067 or 083-387-1919.