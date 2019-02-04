'Uber gang' members plead not guilty to rape and robbery charges

The four men who allegedly used the Uber e-hailing app to rape and rob Johannesburg women have pleaded not guilty to the litany of charges against them.

Elias Mankgane, Daniel Maswikaneng, Treasure Bonga and Themba Mkuwanazi – who can now be identified after pleading to the violent sexual charges they face – appeared on Monday in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge. They were arrested more than two years ago.

The four men are accused of kidnapping, robbing and raping multiple women in 2016 – including Susan Dey, the mother of singer Tamara Dey - under the guise of picking them up in Uber vehicles.