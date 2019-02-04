South Africa

Pupil paralysed after Hoërskool Driehoek walkway collapse

04 February 2019 - 07:57 By Iavan Pijoos
Four pupils died when a walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark collapsed on February 1 2019.
Image: Masi Losi

A Grade 9 Hoërskool Driehoek pupil, who was injured in a walkway bridge collapse, suffered spinal injuries.

A family member posted on Facebook that her cousin, Shamonè Steynvaart, had a ruptured spine and spinal cord. She also suffered a head injury and was airlifted from a Mediclinic facility in Vereeniging to Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria.

The family said in a Facebook group that Steynvaart was severely injured.

"The back is strengthened, and so [are] the arms with pins. As soon as it gets better, she will be transferred to rehab so that her upper arms can be strengthened so that she can learn to help herself in and out of a wheelchair," the message read.

The Gauteng department of education said on Sunday that a fourth pupil had died following the incident. Marnus Nagel, 16, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Three others, Royden Olcker, 17, and Marli Curry and Jandrè Steyn, both aged 13, died on the scene of the accident on Friday. About 20 other pupils are still being treated in hospital.

Community members had flocked to the school to pay their respects. Flowers, cards, candles and pictures of those who died were placed in front of the school gates. Pupils, clad in school uniform, were also seen praying at the school.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that Omega Tombstones in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, offered to pay R50,000 to each of the families of the deceased.

A support group has been started to offer transportation to hospitals, accommodation and prayers for the families.

Department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said officials would visit the school on Monday morning and provide an update. 

