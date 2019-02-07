'Still more is going to come out of this,' Hawks say following Bosasa arrests

Dressed in an oversized suit and blue shirt, and seemingly unfazed when he arrived at the court, Agrizzi smiled and waved at journalists assembled in packed corridors. The group were granted R20,000 bail each.

The Hawks appealed to people with information about the case, or related cases of corruption and money laundering, to come forward.

“We want to clean the system to make sure that this country must not be seen as corrupt. That is why we say that anyone who has got information, they are more than welcome to approach the NPA... or any law-enforcement agency so we can deal with these matters,” said Mulaudzi.