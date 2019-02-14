The one who didn't get away: fleeing thief falls from 2nd floor, breaks a leg

A thief who snatched a cellphone and fled did not have a leg to stand on when he was confronted about the robbery.

Karma left the culprit with a broken leg after he fell from a building in Joubert Park, Johannesburg, in his bid to escape his pursuers.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mduduzi Zondo said five suspects robbed a man of his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Zondo said the victim and other community members chased the thieves and one of them ran to the second floor of a nearby building and jumped out, breaking a leg.

The man was arrested on the spot, while the other four men managed to escape, said Zondo.