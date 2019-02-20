South Africa

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg will keep her current lawyer - for now

20 February 2019 - 17:06 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Estate agent Vicky Momberg leaves the Randburg magistrate's court. She was served with a summons on crimen injuria charges for shouting racist insults at police.
Estate agent Vicky Momberg leaves the Randburg magistrate's court. She was served with a summons on crimen injuria charges for shouting racist insults at police.
Image: Alon Skuy

The Randburg magistrate's court has turned down an application by the lawyer representing convicted racist Vicki Momberg's to withdraw as her attorney until her matter goes on appeal.

Magistrate Pravina Raghunandan said the South Gauteng High Court would have to hear Kingdom Onah's application to withdraw as her lawyer when the matter goes on appeal in March. Momberg wants to appeal against her conviction and sentence.

On Wednesday, Onah told the court that his firm had resolved to withdraw as Momberg's attorney of record after she failed to give further instructions in preparation for her upcoming appeal at the high court.

'She has insulted me in court': Vicki Momberg's lawyer wants to quit

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg might have to find another lawyer after a relationship breakdown has left her attorney feeling "insulted".
News
3 hours ago

The former estate agent was caught on camera hurling the k-word at black police officers and 10111 operators after she was the victim of a smash-and-grab incident in 2016. She used the k-word more than 48 times. The clip went viral and Momberg was arrested.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to three years' imprisonment‚ one of which was suspended on condition she was not found guilty of a similar crime within three years.

Momberg is currently out on R2‚000 bail‚ pending the outcome of her appeal. She was released in August 2018 after serving four months of a two-year sentence.

Onah earlier told the court that Momberg had ignored several requests to get an undertaking from an advocate who will represent her in the appeal in March.

"I wish to bring an application to withdraw as attorney of record in the matter. We sent a letter requesting a signed brief from the said advocate, but it was not forthcoming," said Onah.

"We have submitted all the paperwork at the high court, except heads of argument.”

In a letter sent to Momberg dated November 14, which was read out in court, Onah reminded her that she had not given his office a signed copy of the brief to advocate Anesh Sukdeo in which he confirmed to "prosecute" the appeal on a pro bono basis.

"Considering that we have not received any response on the aforementioned correspondence, Onah Attorneys Incorporated has resolved to withdraw its services and as such shall henceforth deliver its notice of withdrawal as attorneys of record," the letter read.

Onah said he was representing Momberg on a pro bono basis and that he wanted Sukdeo to confirm that he would also do the same.

Momberg said it was late for Onah to withdraw, "because I have to brief another lawyer".

Raghunandan ordered Momberg to bring a letter from Sukdeo confirming that he will be representing her. Following an adjournment, an SMS from Sukdeo confirming that he would be representing Momberg was read to the court.

The matter was postponed to March 18 for the appeal to be heard in the high court.

READ MORE:

Vicky Momberg in court to appeal racism conviction and sentence

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is on Monday expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court‚ where she will present her case to have her ...
News
3 months ago

Vicki Momberg will spend Christmas at home

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg's appeal against her conviction and sentence will only be heard next year.
News
3 months ago

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg released on R2000 bail

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg was on Thursday granted bail of R2000 by the Randburg Magistrate's Court, pending the outcome of an appeal against her ...
News
6 months ago

Revealed: How badly Vicki Momberg behaved behind bars

South Africa's first convicted racist, Vicki Momberg, behaved so badly in jail that she was charged twice for verbally abusing prison officials, it ...
News
6 months ago

Height of madness: racist Vicki Momberg cries insanity

Convicted of repeatedly injuring the dignity of black police officials in a foul-mouthed racist rant – and sentenced to a landmark two-year jail term ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. DUT wants court to ban students from protesting near campuses South Africa
  2. WATCH | Mzansi rages about mugging - and motorists who ignored victim South Africa
  3. New currency for Zimbabwe as foreign currency crisis deepens Africa
  4. Convicted racist Vicki Momberg will keep her current lawyer - for now South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Here’s how #Budget2019 will impact you
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
X