Is it because I'm a black woman? - judge vs judge in defamation claim

Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele has lodged a complaint with the judicial conduct committee against judge Neil Tuchten for "defamatory statements and unwarranted criticism" against her.

In his November 2018 Pretoria High Court judgment in the case between Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and Siyaya Rail Solutions, Tuchten wrote that Makhubele "ought not to undertake any judicial duties until she clears her name of the allegations against her".

The judgment said that Makhubele had disrupted litigation procedures within Prasa by instructing Ground Legal Services (GLS), an internal body of the rail agency, to stop its participation in the Siyaya litigation. At issue in the case was a R56m payment by Prasa to Siyaya.

"I am sorry to say that I must say something about the conduct of Judge Makhubele as evidenced by these papers," wrote Tuchten. "There are questions which demand answers."

One of these questions was: "Did she supply Siyaya with information which they could use against Prasa, and if so, why?" He further wrote: "In general, did she act with propriety in relation to the Siyaya litigation?"