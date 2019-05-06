I could have lost love of my life, says man after he and wife shot in wedding ambush

A Durban man could have lost "the love of his life" when the couple was shot by unidentified men outside a house to film a wedding.

Jonathan Rundle and his wife Karen, who run a videography company, had just arrived at the bride's home in Reading Road, New Germany, on Sunday afternoon. As they parked their car on the side of the road, four armed men attacked them.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Rundle, who was shot in the incident, described the "hectic botched hijacking".

"As we parked on the verge a vehicle with four armed occupants that had just committed a house robbery (home invasion) close by, pulled up in front of us and stormed our vehicle."

His wife was shot in the abdomen and he was hit in the arm.

"I could have lost the love of my life yesterday but thankfully all the right help arrived."