South Africa

Hundreds of volunteers flood Durban shoreline in beach clean-up

07 May 2019 - 13:47 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Members of Working on Fire picking up litter along the Durban shore following heavy flooding
Members of Working on Fire picking up litter along the Durban shore following heavy flooding
Image: Supplied

More than 150 bags of litter have been collected along Durban's shores as clean-up efforts continue following the recent floods that battered the province.

The department of environmental affairs - working with eThekwini Metro, Coca-Cola, Durban Green Corridor, DEA’s Working on Fire (WoF) and academic institutions - embarked on a two-day clean up after massive amounts of litter washed on to the shores following the Easter weekend floods.

The floods claimed the lives of 71 people.

"These activities form part of the Presidential Good Green Deeds Campaign which is aimed at galvanizing communities to take part in the protection of the environment, cleaning-up and greening of their neighbourhoods. It's about changing people's attitudes and behaviours towards responsible management of waste," said the department on Monday.

The clean-up enlisted the help of about 500 volunteers, including 100 firefighters, who focused their attention on six sites around Durban.

The litter collected included styrofoam cups, plastic straws, bottles and condoms. The firefighters were from the department's Working on Fire programme which they use, along with their Working for Water and Working for Wetlands programmes, to rehabilitate the environment.

"Rehabilitation of wetlands is key to ensuring that this type of green and ecological infrastructure is fully able to provide a range of services including water provision, regulations, purification, groundwater replenishment, nutrients, and soil retention," the department said.

MORE:

Durban reservoir 'bombing claims false' but sabotage not ruled out

The police have rubbished claims that a reservoir in Montclair, south Durban, was "bombed" during the municipal workers' strike.
News
2 days ago

Umhlanga beaches forced to shut due to deluge of debris

Debris-ravaged beaches in the posh seaside town of Umhlanga have been closed.
News
1 week ago

KZN floods death toll rises to 70, bill to repair damage more than R1bn

The death toll following devastating floods which swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week has been confirmed at 70, with an estimated R1.1bn ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's 'hidden hand' in Cyril Ramaphosa plot News
  2. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  3. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa
  4. SA hangs its head in shame as Time magazine highlights inequality South Africa
  5. DA admits it may lose the Western Cape News

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X