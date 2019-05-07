Hundreds of volunteers flood Durban shoreline in beach clean-up

More than 150 bags of litter have been collected along Durban's shores as clean-up efforts continue following the recent floods that battered the province.

The department of environmental affairs - working with eThekwini Metro, Coca-Cola, Durban Green Corridor, DEA’s Working on Fire (WoF) and academic institutions - embarked on a two-day clean up after massive amounts of litter washed on to the shores following the Easter weekend floods.

The floods claimed the lives of 71 people.

"These activities form part of the Presidential Good Green Deeds Campaign which is aimed at galvanizing communities to take part in the protection of the environment, cleaning-up and greening of their neighbourhoods. It's about changing people's attitudes and behaviours towards responsible management of waste," said the department on Monday.

The clean-up enlisted the help of about 500 volunteers, including 100 firefighters, who focused their attention on six sites around Durban.

The litter collected included styrofoam cups, plastic straws, bottles and condoms. The firefighters were from the department's Working on Fire programme which they use, along with their Working for Water and Working for Wetlands programmes, to rehabilitate the environment.

"Rehabilitation of wetlands is key to ensuring that this type of green and ecological infrastructure is fully able to provide a range of services including water provision, regulations, purification, groundwater replenishment, nutrients, and soil retention," the department said.