Bus passenger at Zim border bust with tik worth R2m hidden in purses

A woman trying to enter South Africa on a bus via Beitbridge was stopped in her tracks when customs officers found purses full of drugs in her luggage.

The traveller, who arrived at the port of entry with two suitcases in the early hours of Sunday morning, was asked to put her possessions through the customs baggage inspection area.

"Upon physical inspection, an off-white, crystal-like substance concealed in multiple colourfully decorated purses with plastics was found containing substances that reacted positive to tests," said the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in a statement on Monday.

The woman's luggage was found to contain a large stash of crystal methamphetamine (tik), estimated to be worth around R2m.

"The goods were detained and handed over to the South African police and the suspect was arrested," said Sars.

"Preliminary investigations indicated that the traveller had flown from abroad into a neighbouring country and tried to enter South Africa by bus through Beitbridge. Local police have since handed over the matter to the Hawks."

The woman is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday.