South Africa

Andrew Turnbull was racing another car before deadly crash: eyewitness

14 May 2019 - 07:00 By John Harvey

Andrew Turnbull and two other people died after a gruesome car crash on May 12 2019 in the Eastern Cape.

An eyewitness to the fatal car crash outside Port Alfred which claimed the lives of three people – including assault accused Andrew Turnbull – claims to have seen Turnbull’s Jaguar dicing with another vehicle prior to the collision.

The crash not only claimed the life of Turnbull, 42, and his passenger Ryan Byrne, 19, but also an 87-year-old grandmother driving to her retirement home.

Turnbull’s car was allegedly driving at 260km/h when it collided with Booysen’s vehicle, but an eyewitness claims a third car was involved in the lead-up to the crash.

For more on this article, please visit Times Select.

