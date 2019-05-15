South Africa

Family of woman killed in Duduzane Zuma crash having a 'difficult' time

15 May 2019
The family of the woman who died when a minibus taxi she was travelling in collided with Duduzane Zuma's Porsche is struggling to deal with the ongoing court case.

This is according to Elias Maangwale, a senior private investigator at AfriForum's private investigation unit.

"It's difficult for the family, especially the mother of the deceased. But we are happy that the accused is in the box, under cross-examination," Maangwale said, referring to the family of Phumzile Dube.

Dube and Jeanette Mashaba died after Zuma's car crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 south near the Grayston turnoff in Johannesburg in 2014.

A second charge of culpable homicide in connection with the death of Mashaba, who died in hospital a few weeks after the crash, was dropped. This after a pathologist ruled that Mashaba's death was as a result of natural causes.

Zuma has pleaded not guilty to the remaining culpable homicide charge.

Maangwale said AfriForum had decided to help the Dube family after the National Prosecuting Authority initially dropped the charges against Zuma.

"After the matter was dropped by the NPA, the family approached us and said they were not satisfied with that decision. That is why we are here to support the family."

In his testimony earlier, Zuma told the court that he was not sure that he had collided with another vehicle. He said he had lost control of his car after he hit a puddle.

"I was on the extreme right lane. I hit a pool of water. I lost control of the vehicle. As the vehicle hit the pool of water, I lost control," Duduzane said.

He said he sympathised with everyone who was involved in the crash, especially those who died.

"It's a traumatic experience for everybody. I was fortunate to walk away with my life. It does have an effect for my involvement in the accident. I take responsibility for what happened. I do sympathise with people who were affected," he said.

The court also heard that Zuma has had his driving licence for 18 years. The court asked if he had obtained the licence when he was 18 to ascertain if he was not making a mistake, but Zuma maintained that he received his licence 18 years ago.

The case will resume on Thursday.

