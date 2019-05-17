South African pair linked to eSwatini bank robbery

Brig Leonard Hlathi said their arrest followed a joint operation between South African police and the Royal Eswatini Police (REP).

"The women, aged 27 and 32, were arrested on Wednesday," said Hlathi.

"Information revealed that a bank robbery took place on May 8 at Matsapha wherein a woman disguised as a man and armed with a firearm stormed into the bank holding a teller and a security guard hostage. They were ordered to fill a big bag with cash," said Hlathi.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken.

"A few days after the incident, a probe by the REP revealed that the robbery may have been a collaboration among the bank teller, the security guard and the duo.

"The teller and the security guard were traced and arrested. Investigations established that the loot had been smuggled into SA where it was to be kept safe at Nhlazatshe, Elukwatini, near Badplaas until it was safe to share it among the four," Hlathi said.

As investigations continued in SA, police traced the two women to Tjakastad where they were arrested.

They were charged with possession of suspected stolen cash.

The woman who disguised herself as a man was expected to later appear in an Eswatini court where she would join the security guard and teller in the dock for their part in the crime.