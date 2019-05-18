South Africa

Three fishermen missing off southern Cape coast after boat capsizes

18 May 2019 - 16:58 By TimesLIVE
The NSRI has launched an extensive search for three fishermen reported missing after their boat capsized near Hawston on the southern Cape coast. File Photo.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

Three fishermen are missing after their boat capsized between Hawston and Kleinmond on the southern Cape coast on Friday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

 Schalk Boonzaaier, NSRI Kleinmond station commander, said that NSRI Hermanus, NSRI Kleinmond and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter had been activatd at around noon on Friday to search for the missing fishermen.

“The sea rescue craft South Star and Jaytee III were launched and a sea and shoreline search was joined by the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter conducting an air search. “Flotsam from the casualty boat was located off shore between Hawston harbour and Kleinmond and during an ongoing search the Skymed helicopter located the fishermen's boat capsized 7 nautical miles off shore and south of Hawston. “Our sea rescue craft diverted to the location of the capsized boat and righted and took the casualty boat under tow,” Boonzaaier said.

However, despite an extensive search, he said, no sign had been found of the three missing fishermen, believed to be in their 30s and 40s. Police and the police dive unit were continuing with the search and an investigation into the incident.

“The casualty boat was towed to Hermanus harbour and recovered and handed to the family members of the missing fishermen. “Telkom Maritime Radio services assisted with VHF marine radio communications and an all-ships alert has been posted alerting ships in the area to remain alert for any signs of the three missing fishermen,” Boonzaaier added.

