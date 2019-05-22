South Africa

Some services return as hospital slowly returns to normal after fire

22 May 2019 - 17:24 By Nico Gous
Patients at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto, were transported to surrounding hospitals after a fire broke out on Monday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Some services resumed on Wednesday at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto following a fire on Monday.

Sowetan reported that the fire broke out on Monday morning in one of the rooms in the hospital administration block.

Patients were seen sleeping on hospital beds in the hospital's parking area, while others sat on chairs while being helped by medical staff.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

"The key areas handed to us, among others, include the pharmacy, theatres 2, 3 and 4 [and] surgical A and B. We have notified the department of labour about the progress made and they support the use of these areas to effect services as soon as possible," said Gauteng health department spokesperson Lesemang Matuka on Wednesday.

The department is working to bring back the patients who were sent to other facilities because of the fire.

"Although we might have lost some documents in the fire, it is important to share with you that most of the documents in the hospital are saved electronically and there are backup files," added Matuka.

