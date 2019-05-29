South Africa

Cops hunting thugs who shot, burnt and beat victims in vicious PE robbery

29 May 2019 - 18:33 By TimesLIVE
A woman was burnt with boiling water during a robbery in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday night. A second woman was assaulted and a man was shot through the mouth.
Image: 123RF/Akhararat Wathanasing

An Eastern Cape man was shot through the mouth during a brutal robbery in which one woman was burnt with boiling water and another beaten over the head with a DVD player.

Police are hunting for a gang of four men who carried out the robbery in Kleinskool, Nelson Mandela Bay, between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday night.

Three people were inside their shack during the evening when they heard voices outside and saw four men standing outside their locked gate, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

One of the occupants was then threatened at gunpoint and ordered to open the gate.

"When entry was refused, a window was broken and the suspects entered,” said Naidu.

"The three occupants inside the shack were assaulted. One of the suspects threw boiling water on a 36-year-old victim, a 38-year-old male was shot in his mouth and the third victim, a 23-year-old female, was hit over the head with a DVD player.”

The robbers left with four cellphones, a DVD player and a sound system.

The traumatised victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating a case of house robbery.

Naidu appealing to anyone who can assist in tracking down the suspects to contact Detective Captain Chris Rowan on 082 442 1457, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

