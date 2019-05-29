Cops hunting thugs who shot, burnt and beat victims in vicious PE robbery

An Eastern Cape man was shot through the mouth during a brutal robbery in which one woman was burnt with boiling water and another beaten over the head with a DVD player.

Police are hunting for a gang of four men who carried out the robbery in Kleinskool, Nelson Mandela Bay, between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday night.

Three people were inside their shack during the evening when they heard voices outside and saw four men standing outside their locked gate, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

One of the occupants was then threatened at gunpoint and ordered to open the gate.