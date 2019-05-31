South Africa

Mzansi furious over Mamelodi Hospital patient horror: 'Minister and MEC must act swiftly'

31 May 2019 - 11:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Newly appointed health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has promised a swift investigation.
Newly appointed health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has promised a swift investigation.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sowetan

The state of the country’s healthcare system has been heavily criticised on Twitter as many seethe over a video which shows a 76-year-old woman, Martha Marais, tied to a chair and made to lie on the floor at Mamelodi Hospital.

Newly appointed health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

The DA's shadow health MEC, Jack Bloom, said he was horrified by the incident and had sent the pictures and video to Professor Mac Lukhele, head of the Gauteng health department, for investigation.

Bloom said he hoped the newly appointed MEC of health in the province would act swiftly.

“Mamelodi Hospital is notorious (for its) treatment of patients. I hope that the new health MEC, Bandile Masuku, intervenes urgently to fix the deep-seated problems at this hospital”, said Bloom.

Using #MamelodiHospital, tweeps held nothing back as they weighed in on the incident, with some sharing their experiences with the public healthcare system. 

MORE

WATCH | Mamelodi mother, 76, is tied to hospital benches, forced to lie on floor

"I was devastated to see my mother like that, being tied and sleeping on the floor." These are the words of Stephnie Marais, who found her mom tied ...
News
23 hours ago

Dear Fikile, Angie and Zweli, Mzansi has messages for you via #DearMinisterOf

Tweeps are pleading with ministers to address their concerns
Politics
4 hours ago

KZN health department probes how injured builder was found dead in hospital ceiling

The recent discovery of a Durban builder's decomposing body in the ceiling of a hospital - two weeks after he was admitted with a broken leg - is ...
News
1 day ago

‘They left me for days with my dead baby inside me’

For three days, Waldo Maritz lived on a wooden bench, reluctant to leave the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital where his pregnant wife, Anche, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  3. Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers South Africa
  4. Man wakes up after drunken night out to find his penis cut off World
  5. Trevor Manuel 'vindicated': EFF must pay him R500,000 for defamation South Africa

Latest Videos

Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
X