Mzansi furious over Mamelodi Hospital patient horror: 'Minister and MEC must act swiftly'

The DA's shadow health MEC, Jack Bloom, said he was horrified by the incident and had sent the pictures and video to Professor Mac Lukhele, head of the Gauteng health department, for investigation.

Bloom said he hoped the newly appointed MEC of health in the province would act swiftly.

“Mamelodi Hospital is notorious (for its) treatment of patients. I hope that the new health MEC, Bandile Masuku, intervenes urgently to fix the deep-seated problems at this hospital”, said Bloom.

Using #MamelodiHospital, tweeps held nothing back as they weighed in on the incident, with some sharing their experiences with the public healthcare system.