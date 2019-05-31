Mzansi furious over Mamelodi Hospital patient horror: 'Minister and MEC must act swiftly'
The state of the country’s healthcare system has been heavily criticised on Twitter as many seethe over a video which shows a 76-year-old woman, Martha Marais, tied to a chair and made to lie on the floor at Mamelodi Hospital.
Newly appointed health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that an investigation into the incident had been launched.
Both the Minister and the MEC have instructed that full investigation be carried out and that officials who were involved in this incident should not be allowed to interact with the patients. Consequence management should be implemented with immediate effect #MamelodiHospital— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 30, 2019
The DA's shadow health MEC, Jack Bloom, said he was horrified by the incident and had sent the pictures and video to Professor Mac Lukhele, head of the Gauteng health department, for investigation.
Bloom said he hoped the newly appointed MEC of health in the province would act swiftly.
“Mamelodi Hospital is notorious (for its) treatment of patients. I hope that the new health MEC, Bandile Masuku, intervenes urgently to fix the deep-seated problems at this hospital”, said Bloom.
Using #MamelodiHospital, tweeps held nothing back as they weighed in on the incident, with some sharing their experiences with the public healthcare system.
99% of Nurses have no passion at all for their jobs,they are the most horrible people on earth,in my entire life, I have never been assisted by a friedly nurse, EVER😠#Mamelodihospital— SylviaDihangwane (@Sylvia_Dihangs) May 30, 2019
Wtf is honestly going on in this world. Why TF would someone tie up a 76 year old woman to steel benches in a hospital because she was screaming from the pain she was in? What a twisted world we live in! #mamelodihospital you should be f*&n ashamed of yourselves!— Benazir (@rizaneb1111) May 30, 2019
I am shook, such acts of maliciousness by healthcare providers. #MamelodiHospital— Refilwe Mmotla (@refilwe_mmotla) May 30, 2019
Name and shame the culprit, blacklist so that they never get employed again, alert HPCSA to revoke their license and registration. Why do people enrol to be nurses if they are so heartless? 💔💔💔 #mamelodiHospital— Nana Samela (@NanaSamela) May 30, 2019
LifeEsidimeni didn't teach anyone anything because people went unpunished. This won't stop until people are jailed, even those in power. #Mamelodihospital— LaPhiri (@allianah85) May 30, 2019
Not having medical aid in this country is a death sentence #MamelodiHospital— Lindiwe Skosana (@lyndz_20) May 30, 2019
Sadly this is just one of many traumatic and cruel cases happening here, it is beyond bad! #MamelodiHospital— Kabelo Mohlabane (@KabeloMohlabane) May 30, 2019
It’s gonna take a concerted amount of effort from all individuals to restructure of health care system. It should be widely consultative from patients interns academics and the broader public. #MamelodiHospital #6thAdministration— Hlaudi with a chance of Wine (@chev_llouw) May 30, 2019
This is really heart breaking 💔 sooo cruel #MamelodiHospital— ☀♥Thuli_ThuLz☀♥ (@NoKuThuLa_9) May 30, 2019