South Africa

State companies are 'slaughterhouses' for black executives: BMF slams government

04 June 2019 - 13:49 By Nomazima Nkosi
Former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said in his resignation letter that the airline's turnaround strategy was being 'systemically undermined'. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Elizabeth Sejake

The Black Management Forum has urged black executives not to apply for senior positions at state-owned companies.

This comes in the wake of the resignations of SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana and Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe in the past week.

DispatchLIVE reports that BMF president Andile Nomlala called on black executives not to apply for positions such as chief financial officer or chief executive officer until the government has developed a clear governance framework for "these critical public institutions".

