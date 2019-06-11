Community in mourning after Cape Town teacher murdered at home
Community members are mourning after a popular high school teacher was killed in her home in Cape Town.
The 62-year-old teacher was found with multiple stab wounds in her Durbanville home in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said: "Circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman, whose body was found by her son in the early hours of Monday morning in their home in Durbanville, are under investigation."
The woman's husband also suffered stab wounds. He survived and was admitted to hospital.
"According to reports, the husband drove himself to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said Van Wyk.
Many people took to Facebook to write their tributes.
“She was a great teacher ... This is so sad. May the souls of the dearly departed rest in peace,” wrote Annaline Hendrickse.
Christine Bam shared her tribute on Facebook: “What an honour to have known you, work with you and see how you changed lives. Thinking of her husband in hospital, children and family. And, of course, all the students she taught in her 20-plus years of Afrikaans teaching.”
“The most caring teacher. We were blessed to have her teach our children. They loved her so much,” wrote Maryna Sider. “To her killers, you killed a kind and loving teacher who was a positive influence on all her students. Very, very sad.”
“You were always there cheering me on, giving me advice and being such a light in my life! You had such a massive impact on my life and I will never forget every valuable lesson you taught me, be it in Afrikaans class, life or just general motivation! May your soul rest in peace!” wrote Melissa Claassen.