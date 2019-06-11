Community in mourning after Cape Town teacher murdered at home

Community members are mourning after a popular high school teacher was killed in her home in Cape Town.

The 62-year-old teacher was found with multiple stab wounds in her Durbanville home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said: "Circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman, whose body was found by her son in the early hours of Monday morning in their home in Durbanville, are under investigation."

The woman's husband also suffered stab wounds. He survived and was admitted to hospital.

"According to reports, the husband drove himself to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said Van Wyk.