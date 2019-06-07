South Africa

Forest High stabbing suspect 'came under physical attack', court told

07 June 2019 - 06:00 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Family members of a Forest High School pupil who was stabbed to death are emotional as they leave the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court where his attacker made a first appearance on June 5 2019.
Family members of a Forest High School pupil who was stabbed to death are emotional as they leave the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court where his attacker made a first appearance on June 5 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The 20-year-old accused of murdering a pupil near the Forest High School in Johannesburg "came under attack" and was defending himself, his legal representative said in court on Thursday.

The pupil - named as Mohammed Moela - was making his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court accused of murdering teenager Daniel Bakwela. He also faces two charges of attempted murder.

Dressed in navy boots, faded pants and a branded jacket, grade 11 pupil Moela said he intended to plead not guilty, and said he was acting in self-defence.

