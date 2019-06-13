South Africa

Zimbabwean linked to illegal mining is murdered in Limpopo

13 June 2019 - 15:34 By Nico Gous
A Zimbabwean national was shot dead near Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Tuesday night while paying some of his allegedly illegal miners.
A Zimbabwean national was shot dead near Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Tuesday night while paying some of his allegedly illegal miners.
Image: iStock

Zimbabwean national Frank Joe Moyo, who was allegedly linked to illegal mining, was murdered on Tuesday evening in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said Moyo was shot dead at about 7.30pm in Letsitele, outside Tzaneen.

"It is alleged that a 41-year-old man [Moyo], was coming from the Carnival City in Gauteng and arrived at a house in Zanghoma village to pay his 'illegal mining employee'," Ngoepe said.

"Moyo was outside the house talking to some of the employees when an unknown assailant entered the yard, shot him and fled on foot with his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money."

Moyo was certified dead at the scene.

MORE:

Police officials who tried to extort R5m from Ekurhuleni mayor arrested

Three police officials who allegedly tried to extort R5m from Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina have been arrested.
Politics
3 hours ago

Police manhunt under way for killers of Mpumalanga farmer

Police are searching for suspects who killed a 66-year-old man whose body was found next to a tractor on his farm near Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.
News
2 hours ago

Father who flung baby off roof convicted of child abuse

The 38-year-old Port Elizabeth father who flung his one-year-old baby off a shack roof during a protest has been convicted of child abuse.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X