Eskom technicians 'intimidated, assaulted and held hostage'

Eskom has expressed concern about incidents in which its offices are blockaded and employees are intimidated and assaulted - and in some instances held hostage by community members.

Eskom said there were violent protest marches at its offices in Braam Fischer and Klipsruit in Soweto, Ivory Park, Orange Farm and Winterveldt last week alone.

Vandalisation of Eskom infrastructure was also a problem.

"The members of various communities bypass their meters, illegally connect themselves to the network and vandalise electricity infrastructure, which leads to sporadic power supply interruptions," Eskom's operations and maintenance manager Motlhabane Ramashi said.

"This is because the transformers become overloaded, particularly during winter, and subsequently catch fire or explode as their protections have been interfered with and vandalised," Ramashi said.