South Africa

Alleged rapist who lured underage girls with food denied bail

02 July 2019 - 12:45 By Nonkululeko Njilo
An 18-year-old Limpopo teen who allegedly raped two young girls aged 12 and 13 in May was once again denied bail.
An 18-year-old Limpopo teen who allegedly raped two young girls aged 12 and 13 in May was once again denied bail.
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

An 18-year-old Limpopo accused rapist - who lured two minor girls aged 12 and 13 into a house by buying them food - has been denied bail.

The suspect, who cannot be named, was allegedly caught in the act of raping one of the girls.

He was denied bail on Monday.

He was arrested in May and this was his second attempt to obtain his freedom.

"The suspect was again denied bail and his cases were postponed until the July 3 2019, while police investigations are still continuing," said police spokesperson, Cst Maphure Manamela.

Manamela said the suspect allegedly met the two victims and lured them to an RDP house in Thambo outside Groblersdal  and locked them inside.

"Afterwards, he purchased food for them and ultimately raped them one by one until one of the victims managed to escape and ran home to inform her parents about the incident. The other victim was left behind with the suspect," said Manamela.

Shortly after one child was able to escape, her parents accompanied by a group of community members, went with her to the RDP house. 

"And on arrival, they found the suspect busy raping the  other victim. The suspect ran away but the community gave chase until they caught him and handed him to the Dennilton police," according to a police statement.

MORE

Eastern Cape man arrested for raping and sexually assaulting underage girls

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting four underage girls in Kwazakele, Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Man convicted of raping and murdering his 18-month-old niece

A man has been convicted of raping and murdering his brother's 18-month-old child
News
4 days ago

Rapist, housebreaker will have several lifetimes to think about his crimes

A rapist has been served with a jail sentence of 292 years.
News
4 days ago

Limpopo pastor kept behind bars after 12-year-old accuses him of rape

A 51-year-old pastor from Limpopo has been ordered to remain behind bars after he wass accused of raping a 12-year-old congregant a week ago.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  4. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  5. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X