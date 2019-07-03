South Africa

Gautrain to take action against employee caught using phone while driving

03 July 2019 - 18:05 By ERNEST MABUZA
Passengers at the Gautrain Rosebank Station on June 7 2012 in Johannesburg. Gautrain says it will take action against a bus driver shown using a cellphone while driving on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

Gautrain operator Bombela said on Wednesday it would be taking disciplinary steps against a bus driver who was shown on social media using his cellphone while driving.

The incident was captured on Tuesday afternoon by a Twitter user.

Following the incident, Gautrain management thanked the passenger for taking the time to bring this matter to its attention and apologised - saying it should not have happened.

“Driving whilst using a cell phone is not only in contravention of our company rules but also that of the National Road Traffic Act. We will be taking the necessary internal disciplinary steps and we will ensure that due process is followed in this regard,” Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said.

She said the driver would not be driving during the disciplinary period.

