South Africa

Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward

03 July 2019 - 09:55 By Nico Gous
A screenshot of the dashcam footage of the robbery in progress.
A screenshot of the dashcam footage of the robbery in progress.
Image: Facebook/Truck & Cargo

A transport company will pay a R20,000 reward after the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a cellphone from one of its drivers.

“Glad to confirm that the suspect was arrested together with an accomplice. The arrests followed as a direct result of the previous post and the help and information provided by the people who saw the post. The cameras fitted to some of our trucks are provided by ICam and proved its value. The reward as offered will be paid accordingly,” Truck & Cargo wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

The freight company said in a Facebook post on Monday that the alleged thief jumped into one of its trucks on the corner of Vereeniging and Potgieter roads in Alrode, Alberton, and stole the driver’s cellphone.

Melanie Harmse commented on the company's first Facebook post: “[Criminals] tried to hijack me there at [the] same spot more than a year ago. Thank God no car in front of me at robot. Drove through a red light out of shock. Tried to open [the] back door on [the] left side.”

MORE:

WATCH | The night the wheels came off: six stolen while driver slept

It 'hurts' your heart.
News
4 days ago

Four dead in truck, taxi accident on KZN highway

Four people were killed when a taxi and a truck collided on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  4. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Durban teen in serious condition after being mauled by two pit bulls South Africa

Latest Videos

Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
'I wish he died a violent death': Siam Lee's mom speaks of murder suspect's ...
X