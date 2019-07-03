Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward

A transport company will pay a R20,000 reward after the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a cellphone from one of its drivers.

“Glad to confirm that the suspect was arrested together with an accomplice. The arrests followed as a direct result of the previous post and the help and information provided by the people who saw the post. The cameras fitted to some of our trucks are provided by ICam and proved its value. The reward as offered will be paid accordingly,” Truck & Cargo wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

The freight company said in a Facebook post on Monday that the alleged thief jumped into one of its trucks on the corner of Vereeniging and Potgieter roads in Alrode, Alberton, and stole the driver’s cellphone.

Melanie Harmse commented on the company's first Facebook post: “[Criminals] tried to hijack me there at [the] same spot more than a year ago. Thank God no car in front of me at robot. Drove through a red light out of shock. Tried to open [the] back door on [the] left side.”