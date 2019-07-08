WATCH | TAC wants decisive action against health department after woman gives birth outside clinic

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) is calling for compensation and accountability from the Gauteng department of health after a woman gave birth outside the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre in Mamelodi, Pretoria, after allegedly being turned away.

Elina Maseko,45, gave birth last week Sunday with her niece as the "midwife" after the clinic's nurses allegedly refused to help her due to her age which rendered her a "high risk" patient.

Mamelodi TAC chairman Bobby Mohanoe said they would exhaust all measures until the National Nursing Council investigated and struck those found guilty from the roll.

"We don't want the department of health to suspend them but to actually fire them. They should also give support to the family," said Mohanoe.

The family said the local police station had called them and informed them that their case was not valid after the TAC took the family to the police station to open a case last week.

"We are frustrated by the SAPS . When we took the family to the police station to have the case reopened, it took more than five hours. They failed to have the case opened initially because they didn't know what kind of a case it is," Mohanoe claimed.

He said the alleged incident was a violation of the National Healthcare Act.