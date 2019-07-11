WATCH | I've seen some bad stuff, says Michael Sun, the man tasked with restoring law to Joburg streets

"Stop! Stop! Get down."

Police yell the instruction. A man in a red shirt raises his hands. The contents of a black bag retrieved from his trousers spill on to the pavement. He looks worried.

Michael Sun, the politician paid to restore the rule of law in Johannesburg, presents the suspect with a pair of handcuffs.

"We need to get every single drug dealer off the street. I don't care what they sell, they are harming our children, they are harming our youth," says Sun in a video of a crime-prevention operation he shared on Tuesday.

Johannesburg's MMC for public safety is not afraid to get his hands dirty.