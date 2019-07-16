South Africa

Driver arrested as 42 primary school kids spill out of 'unroadworthy' taxi

16 July 2019 - 11:03 By TimesLIVE
The packed minibus taxi was unroadworthy and the driver had six outstanding warrants totalling almost R20,000.
Image: City of Cape Town

When a taxi driver was finally pulled over after cutting between vehicles and overtaking on solid white lines, 42 primary school children spilled out of his minibus on Tuesday.

Cape Town traffic authorities promptly arrested the driver for reckless and negligent driving.

But it didn't end there.

Traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman explained: "Officers observed the vehicle travelling at high speed, cutting in between vehicles and overtaking on solid white lines. He also tried to evade a vehicle checkpoint."

The vehicle was stopped at the corner of Symphony Way and Stellenbosch Arterial.

"Officers then discovered that the vehicle was heavily overloaded, unroadworthy and that the driver had six outstanding warrants totalling just shy of R20,000," said Coleman.

"This is a carbon copy of an incident just yesterday, where another taxi driver was arrested for reckless and negligent driving on the N1, with 22 primary school learners in his vehicle.

"The driver had no licence or permit, and had four outstanding warrants to the value of R11,400."

Traffic authorities described the behaviour of the drivers as "extremely concerning".

"To parents, we ask that they please be vigilant about their children’s school transport arrangements and to report any concerns to the city’s traffic service on 021-480-7700," added Coleman.

