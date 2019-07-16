Driver arrested as 42 primary school kids spill out of 'unroadworthy' taxi

When a taxi driver was finally pulled over after cutting between vehicles and overtaking on solid white lines, 42 primary school children spilled out of his minibus on Tuesday.

Cape Town traffic authorities promptly arrested the driver for reckless and negligent driving.

But it didn't end there.

Traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman explained: "Officers observed the vehicle travelling at high speed, cutting in between vehicles and overtaking on solid white lines. He also tried to evade a vehicle checkpoint."