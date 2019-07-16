Eastern Cape pupil dies as gumtree branch falls on him at school

Eastern Cape pupil Asenathi Gani, 10, died at school in Lusikisiki on Monday after a gumtree branch fell on him during break time.

“The 10-year-old was among three grade 6 learners who were involved in this incident. Unfortunately St Elizabeth hospital, which initially admitted all three of them, had to airlift Gani to Mthatha where he later succumbed due to the seriousness of his head injuries,” Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said in a statement on Tuesday.

The accident happened at the Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary School.

“Other learners who were involved in this incident and were taken by ambulance to St Elizabeth hospital with him included 12-year-old Lindokuhle Dweba and 11-year-old Alindwe Nqubula … Lindokuhle Dweba had a middle finger injury. The finger was later amputated to stop the bleeding. Alondwe Nqubula suffered a left shoulder injury.”

The hospital later discharged the two.