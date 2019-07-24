Nazeema Jacobs was homeless for five years. She had never imagined herself sleeping under plastic.

“I come from a decent background,” she says. But drugs and clubs left her living on the streets of Cape Town. Eventually, with the help of her cousin, she started volunteering at Streetscapes, an initiative that creates work for people living on the streets.

Streetscapes sees itself as way to reintegrate homeless people into society with new opportunities. Started in 2015, it now employs more than 50 people, most of whom are homeless. It offers an array of work, including gardening and cleaning services.

There are three gardening sites in the city, four cleaning projects, and a safe house in Kuilsriver, which includes a garden and workshop where woodwork is done.

Jacobs started working in the urban gardening project three years ago in Vredehoek. When she started she “knew nothing”, she says. All she did was clean the garden and water the plants. But now she is an all-rounder who also supervises and helps motivate staff. Finding some routine and a steady income through Streetscapes, Jacobs is back in touch with her family and is living with her mother.

Jesse Laitenen, who manages the project, says: “We don’t grow plants, we grow people.”

Workers get paid about R2,000 a month and work according to their own capacity. But “if you don’t come, you don’t get paid”, says Laitenen.