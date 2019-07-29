South Africa

Hawks and FBI bust online dating 'scam artist' who pocketed R4m

29 July 2019 - 16:16 By TimesLIVE
A man has been arrested in Cape Town for allegedly fleecing victims out of millions in an online dating scam. File photo.
A man has been arrested in Cape Town for allegedly fleecing victims out of millions in an online dating scam. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ georgejmclittle

A 48-year-old man accused of defrauding mostly victims from the US through an online dating scam was due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

The man, who allegedly scammed people out of millions of rands, was arrested on July 26 after a joint operation by the Hawks and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

“It is alleged that the suspect lured mostly US-based victims from a dating site,” said a statement by Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase on Monday.

“After building a certain level of trust the victims were tricked into paying the suspect for apparent business-related challenges in the guise that the money was going to be paid back.

“The Hawks and the FBI linked the suspect to more than R4.1m transferred to a South African-based company owned by the suspect.”

Tinder launches safety features for LGBTQI+ travellers

The new feature will roll out for iOS and Android users.
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

Meanwhile, in a separate and unrelated matter Wilson Harry Davidson, 53, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on July 18 for alleged Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud  valued at R800,000.

He was arrested on the same day.

“Davidson allegedly claimed that he had been a passenger of a vehicle that overturned at the Klipheuwel Road, Malmesbury, on October 25 2013, when in fact he was the driver. Hawks investigations have revealed that Davidson reportedly lied in an attempt to avoid facing reckless, negligence and an additional charge of culpable homicide, as a passenger in his vehicle got injured,” said the statement.

The fraud case against Davidson was transferred to the Malmesbury magistrate’s court to be heard on August 15.

MORE

Public urged to report unathorised R99 debit order scam to police

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have requested the public to report unauthorised R99 debit order deductions from their bank accounts.
News
3 weeks ago

Durban couple accused in R1bn ponzi scheme appear in court at last

The criminal trial of alleged Ponzi scheme masterminds Yunus Moolla and his wife Fathima Carawan finally got under way on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

SA family paid R100,000 for fake jobs in Canada scam: CT immigration firm

South Africans are warned to be aware of an online hoax that claims Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is “begging” African leaders for one ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa
  5. Medical aids will be allowed, but their role will change with NHI: Zweli Mkhize South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X