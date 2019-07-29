Hawks and FBI bust online dating 'scam artist' who pocketed R4m

A 48-year-old man accused of defrauding mostly victims from the US through an online dating scam was due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

The man, who allegedly scammed people out of millions of rands, was arrested on July 26 after a joint operation by the Hawks and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

“It is alleged that the suspect lured mostly US-based victims from a dating site,” said a statement by Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase on Monday.

“After building a certain level of trust the victims were tricked into paying the suspect for apparent business-related challenges in the guise that the money was going to be paid back.

“The Hawks and the FBI linked the suspect to more than R4.1m transferred to a South African-based company owned by the suspect.”