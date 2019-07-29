Two arrested for murders of KZN high school security guards

"In the early hours of this morning Mpumalanga police, Inanda task team and Magma security guards arrested two murder suspects at Maoti in Inanda. The arrested suspects, aged between 23 and 28, will appear in court soon," said Zwane.

On July 18 TimesLIVE reported that the principal of Ukusa High School, in Mpumalanga township between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, made a shocking discovery when he stumbled upon the bodies of two security guards and a critically injured guard at his school.

At the time police said the principal had to jump over a fence to investigate as the gates were locked.

Once inside he found Ntuli and Majola with wounds to the head and a crowbar next to them. They were both certified dead at the scene.

A third security guard who sustained critical injuries is believed to be recovering in hospital.

The suspects have been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery after they attempted to gain access to the school strong room, which housed new state-of-the-art computers and laptops.

In another incident on Friday, criminals torched Nsika High School, in the KwaMpumuza area, just outside Pietermaritzburg.

Provincial departmental spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department was "deeply concerned as this was yet another violent attempt" to gain access to a strong room at a high school in the area.