Two arrested for murders of KZN high school security guards

29 July 2019 - 14:40 By Orrin Singh
Two men were arrested on Monday for the brutal murder of two KwaZulu-Natal school security guards and the attempted murder of another. 

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed to TimesLIVE that two suspects, aged 23 and 28, were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in connection with the murder of Mncedisi Ntuli, 29, and Thandazani Majola, 46, at Ukusa High School in Hammersdale two weeks ago. 

Zwane said the suspects were arrested in Maoti in Inanda, north of Durban, as a result of information received on Sunday. 

"In the early hours of this morning Mpumalanga police, Inanda task team and Magma security guards arrested two murder suspects at Maoti in Inanda. The arrested suspects, aged between 23 and 28, will appear in court soon," said Zwane.

On July 18 TimesLIVE reported that the principal of Ukusa High School, in Mpumalanga township between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, made a shocking discovery when he stumbled upon the bodies of two security guards and a critically injured guard at his school.

At the time police said the principal had to jump over a fence to investigate as the gates were locked. 

Once inside he found Ntuli and Majola with wounds to the head and a crowbar next to them. They were both certified dead at the scene.

A third security guard who sustained critical injuries is believed to be recovering in hospital. 

The suspects have been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery after they attempted to gain access to the school strong room, which housed new state-of-the-art computers and laptops. 

In another incident on Friday, criminals torched Nsika High School, in the KwaMpumuza area, just outside Pietermaritzburg. 

Provincial departmental spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department was "deeply concerned as this was yet another violent attempt" to gain access to a strong room at a high school in the area. 

