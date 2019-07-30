Boyfriend of Phoenix triple-murder victim tells of frantic messages that went unanswered

While the lifeless body of young Rackelle Govindsamy, 16, lay in a pool of blood in her parent's bedroom, her boyfriend Kameel Naidoo was frantically trying to get hold of her to make sure she was safe.

Naidoo was testifying during the second day of the trial of Collin Pillay who is accused of murdering Rackelle, her sister Denisha and their mother, Jane Govindsamy.

Pillay was arrested after the bodies of the women were discovered at their Phoenix, Durban, home in September 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.

Naidoo told the court that on the day the killings, he had walked Rackelle home from school as he did three times a week.

"I walked her home from school that day and we were just talking. I walked her close to the entrance of her complex, we stopped and spoke a bit," said Naidoo.

CCTV footage from a boutique close to the Govindsamy home showed the two teens walking towards Rackelle's house just minutes after a man, who both the state and defence have agreed was Pillay, walked in the direction of the complex.

"When she got home she would send me a WhatsApp message to confirm that she was safe inside," said Naidoo.

"I arrived home and there was no message from her, so I decided to message her and ask her if she was safe," he added.