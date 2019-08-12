South Africa

Boyfriend faces murder charge after taking injured toddler to hospital

12 August 2019 - 10:58 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court in connection with the death of a toddler and the alleged rape of the child's mother.
A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court in connection with the death of a toddler and the alleged rape of the child's mother.
Image: Calmtwood/ Flickr.com

A 25-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy he took to hospital in Port Elizabeth.

The man took the child to Livingstone Hospital for treatment, claiming the boy had fallen off a bed on August 6.

"While doctors were treating the boy, he died. As doctors were informing the man of the child’s death, he ran off," said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

"Gelvandale police opened an inquest docket and an extensive search began for the child’s parents and the man who took him to hospital." 

PE police seek family of 2-year-old who died after being brought into hospital by 'unknown male'

Port Elizabeth police are desperately trying to find the family of a 2-year-old boy who died at a local hospital after being brought in by an unknown ...
News
5 days ago

She said the man was arrested on August 8 after an extensive search for the child's family. Investigations had lead police to Extension 5 in Gelvandale, where they obtained information about the mother and her 25-year-old boyfriend.

On the same day, police officers patrolling in Bethelsdorp Drive noticed a man holding a woman who was allegedly crying.  

"When the members stopped to question the couple, the woman told the officers that she was on her way to Livingstone Hospital to enquire about her two-year-old son.  The members were aware of the death of the boy, and they immediately notified the investigating officer," said Janse van Rensburg.

The mother told police that while she was on her way to the hospital, her boyfriend had allegedly raped her. The boyfriend provided conflicting versions about what happened to the child.

The boyfriend was detained in connection with murder and the alleged rape.

MORE

Man who raped ex in front of her child gets life in jail

A 26-year-old man who repeatedly raping his ex-girlfriend - in the presence of her two-year-old boy - has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
3 days ago

Justice for teacher kept in jail for 13 months on false rape charge

A teacher who spent 13 months behind bars after being wrongfully charged with the rape of a nine-year-old girl has won a lawsuit against the police ...
News
5 hours ago

KZN cops arrest 265 sex offenders in just one month

A total of 265 people were arrested for sexual offences in KwaZulu-Natal in July.
News
4 days ago

Parliamentary committee worried about 'unavailability of rape kits'

Parliament's portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities on Tuesday expressed concern about the shortage of rape kits in police ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Killers may have tracked Marc Batchelor on WhatsApp News
  3. Mac Maharaj trashes claims that Siphiwe Nyanda was an apartheid spy News
  4. SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores News
  5. WATCH | Family caught stealing towels and toiletries from hotel World

Latest Videos

'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
X