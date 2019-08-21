Sars IT boss Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane suspended

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Wednesday it had placed IT executive Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process.

The process relates to "serious allegations of misconduct", the tax entity said, without elaborating.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane was placed on "indefinite leave" in April.

The chief officer for digital, information and technology services at Sars was in the social media spotlight over her utterances on television in October 2018 and at the Nugent commission of inquiry, where she took flak for being vague when answering questions.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane asked the presenter of SABC’s Morning Live during an interview: “Mam, can you give me protection from yourself?”

She had been talking about outsourcing and bursary systems at Sars when presenter Sakina Kamwendo said: "But we're talking about IT restructuring." She made the statement in response.