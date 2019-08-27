'A foetus is a human': Anti-abortion doctor charged with unprofessional conduct

A hearing by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) against an anti-abortion doctor got off to a rocky start and had to be temporarily adjourned on Tuesday in Cape Town.

Jacques de Vos, 32, is facing charges of unprofessional conduct and was prohibited from practising medicine due to his views on abortion.

The former intern at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg allegedly told a patient more than two years ago that a foetus was a human being. He allegedly likened abortion to killing an unborn human, while working for the gynaecology division during his intern year.

At the hearing it emerged that De Vos was only a week short of finishing his medical degree before he did his community service.

Defence advocate Keith Matthee told the six-member HPCSA committee that De Vos struggled to have his internship documents signed off due to the charges he has been facing for the past two years.