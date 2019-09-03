Judge lashes Limpopo education department over Michael Komape's pit toilet death

The Limpopo education department came in for sharp criticism from Supreme Court of Appeal judge Mahomed Navsa on Monday over the death of four-year-old Michael Komape in a school pit toilet in 2014.

“The department has not exactly covered itself in glory with respect to children under its care,” said Navsa, addressing himself to advocate Simon Phaswane, counsel for the Limpopo government, at the Komape family appeal hearing in Bloemfontein. “You put it to the Komapes that this was just another accident. This was a very different kind of accident.

“Is it seriously your instruction that the circumstances of Michael’s death are such that this was just another accident?” asked Navsa. Earlier, Navsa berated the Limpopo government’s “insensitive” handling of the case at the 2017 trial in Polokwane. Counsel for the Limpopo government had argued that Michael’s drowning in a pit latrine, while tragic, was similar to other tragedies that afflict families across the country.

The case was the subject of a two-week trial in 2017 when the Komape family, represented by public interest law firm Section27, sued the Limpopo government for R940,000 in general damages and R2m in constitutional damages. Judge Gerrit Muller of the Limpopo high court dismissed the family’s damages claim, awarding just R12,000 for future medical expenses for each of two younger family members, Olivia and Maria.