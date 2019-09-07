South Africa

Hundreds including police minister attend Uyinene funeral in East London

07 September 2019 - 10:02 By Mamela Ndamase
Mourners attend the funeral of the slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Mourners attend the funeral of the slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Image: Alan Eason

Hundreds of mourners are at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London to bid farewell to Uyinene Mrwetyana who was raped and killed in Cape Town recently.

The mood was sombre as the body of the 19-year-old was brought into the venue with some mourners shedding tears just after 7am on Saturday morning.

Police minister Bheki Cele; deputy minister of higher education Buti Manamela; Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane; transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana; legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane and ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi are amongst the mourners. 

Dignitaries, including police minister Bheki Cele, first from left, at Uyinene's funeral.
Dignitaries, including police minister Bheki Cele, first from left, at Uyinene's funeral.
Image: Alan Eason

DispatchLive

READ MORE:

UCT Uyinene scholarship to keep 'flames alive'

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced the establishment of the Uyinene Mrwetyana scholarship for women in ...
News
51 minutes ago

EFF to sue government over Uyinene Mrwetyana's death in post office

The EFF says it will take legal action against the management of the SA Post Office as well as minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa visits grieving families of slain EC women

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s name will be hoisted high in the government’s campaign to galvanise the nation against gender-based violence, president Cyril ...
News
16 hours ago

IN TWEETS | UCT turns black in anger over murder of student Uyinene Mrwetyana

The University of Cape Town turned out in force on Wednesday to remember murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  3. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  4. WATCH | Father cries as he's accused of killing his four children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X