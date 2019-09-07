Hundreds including police minister attend Uyinene funeral in East London

Hundreds of mourners are at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London to bid farewell to Uyinene Mrwetyana who was raped and killed in Cape Town recently.

The mood was sombre as the body of the 19-year-old was brought into the venue with some mourners shedding tears just after 7am on Saturday morning.

Police minister Bheki Cele; deputy minister of higher education Buti Manamela; Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane; transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana; legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane and ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi are amongst the mourners.