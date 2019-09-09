South Africa

Police officer dies, constable critical after being shot outside tavern

09 September 2019 - 14:50 By ARON HYMAN
Two policemen were shot while confronting a suspect at a tavern in Cape Town on Sunday.
Two policemen were shot while confronting a suspect at a tavern in Cape Town on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A police officer with 32 years’ service died after being shot in the head outside a tavern in Mfuleni, Cape Town, on Sunday night.

His partner, a constable, is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the neck.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said on Monday the two officers were on patrol around 10pm when they confronted a suspect outside a tavern in Diepwater, Wesbank.

They were both shot by the suspect.

“The warrant officer, 52, was shot in the head and succumbed to his wound an hour later in hospital while the constable, 32, who was shot in the neck, is in hospital in a critical condition,” Naidoo said.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole ordered that a 72-hour activation plan be mobilised in an effort to arrest the suspect.

Woman shot dead in crossfire between rival gangs in Cape Town

A 27-year-old woman died after she was hit by a stray bullet in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Sunday morning.
News
1 day ago

"I tasked the acting provincial commissioner of the Western Cape to mobilise crime intelligence, the Hawks, forensics and detectives as part of the 72-hour activation plan to arrest the suspect", said Sitole.

Just four days earlier, two Cape Town law enforcement officers died after being shot for their firearms last Wednesday.

The officers, aged 54 and 49, were doing protection duty for municipal contractors near Sweet Home Farm in Philippi when suspects approached their marked vehicle and fired at them through the windows before stealing their guns.

READ MORE

Two Cape Town cops shot dead for their guns

Two Cape Town law enforcement officers died on Wednesday after being shot for their firearms.
News
5 days ago

Law enforcement agencies unite to catch Cape Town 'cop killers'

While Cape Town mourns the murder of two law enforcement officers, it  commended the SA Police Service for its “quick response” which led to the ...
News
3 days ago

Guard who murdered colleague during cash-in-transit robbery gets life

A security guard who murdered his colleague in a cash-in-transit robbery has been jailed for life.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa
  3. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  4. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  5. Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X