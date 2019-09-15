Letter confirms convicted rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole - but department still mum

According to the letter, the parole board received an application for Hewitt to be placed on parole on August 13.

“On August 23 2019, the correctional services and parole board considered the application of Mr Hewitt for placement on parole and placement on parole was granted to him to be placed out on September 23 2019,” the letter reads.

The letter also states that Hewitt will be released under the “high risk” category for the duration of his parole which ends on September 19, 2022.

According to the board, an offender is considered for parole when they have served a minimum detention period of their sentence.

Despite the letter doing the rounds and several reports that Hewitt will be released, the department of correctional services is yet to confirm this.

"The department is yet to be informed officially by the Parole Board on its decision. We will therefore await such communication to reach us and then release official communication," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumal told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

Hewitt‚ who was a major name on the international professional tennis circuit‚ was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage tennis pupils and sexually assaulting a third in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was sentenced to six years, but was only jailed in September 2016 after an unsuccessful Constitutional Court appeal.

He has served the minimum time required to be considered for parole.