Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad

Teenagers who allegedly hijacked a car from a motorist at knife point were no match for the flying squad when they tried to speed away from police in the Eastern Cape.

The 45-year-old motorist's car was allegedly hijacked in Ross Gradwell Street, Uitenhage, by five men and a woman while he was driving home just before 2am on Saturday.

“They took his R100 cash and his vehicle. He managed to flee and seek help,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“Port Elizabeth flying squad members, Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin and Constable Eugene Abrahams, acted on information received about a vehicle that was hijacked in the Uitenhage area and was on its way to Port Elizabeth to be sold.”

The car was spotted with no registration plates and when the occupants saw the police vehicle, “they tried to speed away, but drove into dead end”.